'Fallout 76' brings the apocalypse to West Virginia

A few days ago, we got our first tease of the new Fallout game, and at today's Xbox E3 press conference, we're getting the full reveal of Fallout 76. Bethesda's Todd Howard said that the latest entry in the series will be a prequel to 2015's Fallout 4 and is four times larger than that game.
Unfortunately we didn't see much -- but it looks like Fallout 76 takes place in bomb-ravaged West Virginia. The world's been taken over by nature, and Howard says that the game is about rebuilding the city, state and entire country. "In Vault 76, our future begins," the trailer says. Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date, but hopefully we'll hear more from Bethesda soon.
