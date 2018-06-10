'Fallout 76' brings the apocalypse to West Virginia

Unfortunately we didn't see much -- but it looks like Fallout 76 takes place in bomb-ravaged West Virginia. The world's been taken over by nature, and Howard says that the game is about rebuilding the city, state and entire country. "In Vault 76, our future begins," the trailer says. Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date, but hopefully we'll hear more from Bethesda soon.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!