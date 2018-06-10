'Forza Horizon 4' is an open-world carPG coming October 2nd

One thing you can always expect from an Xbox E3 press conference is the latest installment in the Forza series. This year, that means Forza Horizon 4. It's set in Britain, where you'll have your choice of top-end supercars, Ken Block's Hoonigan Ford, off-road racers and more. The game also introduces a shared open-world experience and a new 60fps mode for Xbox One X. You'll have to contend with dynamic seasons, which change the world around you in terms of looks and gameplay -- and of course, weather. In winter, for example, a lake has frozen over and there's snow to deal with.
If that gets you revved up, you'll be able to play Forza Horizon 4 on both Xbox and Windows 10 on October 2nd. What's more, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day. For now, take a look a preview of the new additions in the trailer below.
