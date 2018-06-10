Show More Results
We're live from the Xbox E3 event, starting at 4 PM ET

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

'Halo Infinite' puts Master Chief back in the fight

Not much more than a title and a glimpse of our hero.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Microsoft

As expected, Microsoft opened its E3 presentation by unveiling the next chapter in the Halo franchise: Halo Infinite. The teaser trailer didn't show much beyond a pretty wildlife trailer with only a brief glimpse of the Master Chief, but it's been three years since Halo 5 came out.

The trailer is miserly with details. Aside from the MC and a handful of marines, there's not much to glean, although it looks like players will return to a bona-fide Halo installation, which could be the one powering up at the end of Halo 5's ending cinematic. The game will run on Microsoft's new Slipstream Engine, but the game is so early in development that the company isn't even announcing a release year. You'll have to wait a bit longer, Halo fans.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr