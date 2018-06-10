'Life is Strange' returns with 'The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit'

The next Life is Strange is all about childhood. Following the original series and Before the Storm -- both of which dealt with the challenges of adolescence -- developer Dontnod is tackling a younger character with a big imagination. The game is called The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, and will launch for free (yes, free!) on June 26th. It was announced at Microsoft's E3 press conference, however it's safe to assume that the title will be available on other platforms, like previous entries. Dontnod calls it a game in the Life is Strange "universe," so who knows, maybe it will have ties to Max and Chloe? The studio has confirmed, at least, that the adventure is separate from the previously announced Life is Strange 2...