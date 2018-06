Microsoft isn't going to let Sony's PlayStation Now go unanswered. The company has announced that it's developing its own game streaming service, which promises "console-quality gaming on any device." In other words, expect Xbox-level visuals and gameplay on everything from your laptop to your phone. It'll take advantage of the company's experience with AI to achieve that goal. There's no mention of a release date or even a name, but it's on the way -- and that's all that matters right now.