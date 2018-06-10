Show More Results
We're live from the Xbox E3 event, starting at 4 PM ET

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
save
Save
share

Watch Microsoft's E3 keynote right here at 4PM ET

Games, games, games.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
2h ago in AV
Comments
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

It's time to find out what Microsoft has been up to with Xbox since last E3. We're on the scene in downtown LA already, but for everyone else not in Southern California, you can watch the show via the stream embedded below starting at 4PM Eastern. And be sure to follow along with our liveblog for our commentary! Will any of the rumors prove true? Will we see a new entry in the Halo series? Or maybe another Gears of War or Forza Horizon? A resurrected Scalebound? The latter is almost guaranteed to no happen, but for everything else, there's only one way to find out: watching along live.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr