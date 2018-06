The Naruto Shippuden, One Piece, Death Note and DragonBall universes collide in the best way possible in Bandai Namco's newest fighting game, "Jump Force". Players will be able to form three-character squads, pulling from a stable of iconic characters spanning half a century of Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump manga titles, to beat the snot out of a variety of marquee villains from their respective series. The game is slated for release at some point in 2019 for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Steam.