Image credit: Square Enix
Yoko Taro's 'Nier: Automata' comes to Xbox One on June 26

The Xbox version will include the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC and some extra skins.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Square Enix

Nier: Automata was one of the most surprising games of 2017. The Japanese RPG had a mind-bending story, conceived by Nier and Drakengard director Yoko Taro, and a snappy combat system refined by Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames. It was a huge success for Square Enix, shifting more than 3 million copies and winning countless awards. Now, the game is coming to Xbox One. A special Become As Gods edition will hit the Xbox Store on June 26th, bundling the base game, the 3C3C1D119440927 expansion, and a slew of in-game skins and accessories, including a Grimoire Weiss-themed robot companion. Hopefully the extra sales will solidify a sequel, or an entirely new project by Taro and his team.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

Source: Square Enix (Press Release)
In this article: art, E32018, gaming, JRPG, microsoft, Nier, Nierautomata, SquareEnix
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

