'PUBG' War Mode comes to Xbox One in winter 2018

PUBG's PC-based players have already moved beyond battle royale with War Mode, so when do Xbox One gamers get their turn? It won't be too long. PUBG Corp and Microsoft have confirmed that War Mode will reach the Xbox crowd in winter 2018. As before, it's really built for gamers who prefer immediate firefights over the long buildup of the core game -- players parachute into a relatively small circle at frequent intervals already prepared to fight.
You'll also have more variety for places to play. PUBG's third, more compact map (Sanhok) is due to reach the Xbox One in the summer. Apart from switching to a jungle setting, its core attraction is a map just a quarter the size of the original Erangel, guaranteeing that you'll meet opponents sooner.
The schedule still puts Xbox One users somewhat behind their PC counterparts, but it's establishing a clear pattern. While you may not get features at the same time, you won't have to wait so long that the thrill of the experience will evaporate.
Coming Winter 2018... pic.twitter.com/BsaLBLE9u3— PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) June 10, 2018
Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!