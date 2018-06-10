'PUBG' War Mode comes to Xbox One in winter 2018

You'll also have more variety for places to play. PUBG's third, more compact map (Sanhok) is due to reach the Xbox One in the summer. Apart from switching to a jungle setting, its core attraction is a map just a quarter the size of the original Erangel, guaranteeing that you'll meet opponents sooner.

The schedule still puts Xbox One users somewhat behind their PC counterparts, but it's establishing a clear pattern. While you may not get features at the same time, you won't have to wait so long that the thrill of the experience will evaporate.

