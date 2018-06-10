'Starfield' could be 'Skyrim' in space

So it's not all sequels and ports. Bethesda revealed its next big single player project, Starfield. It centers around, er, outer space, has an aesthetically pleasing logo and the company wants us to get really hyped about it. And so it should: This is Bethesda's first new franchise in 25 years. We really want to hear more about it and how the company will bring its reliably deep gameplay and character development systems to space. Stay tuned.