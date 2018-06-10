Show More Results
We're live from the Xbox E3 event, starting at 4 PM ET

Image credit: Microsoft
'The Division' returns to Xbox with a battle for Washington DC

The title goes live on March 15th, 2019
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
57m ago in AV
Microsoft

Microsoft stunned the assembled audience at its E3 2018 press conference with not only intense gameplay footage of "The Division 2" from Ubisoft, but also an official release date for the highly-anticipated sequel: March 15th, 2019. News of Tom Clancy's post-apocalyptic MMOFPS first surfaced back in March of this year and looks to build off of its predecessor in terms of both cinematics and gameplay. The story takes place just six months after the initial outbreak as the agents of The Division face a burgeoning civil war.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

