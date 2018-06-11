'Assassin's Creed: Odyssey' is a love letter to ancient Greece

As these two empires fight to establish broader power, your play as a young Spartan mercenary who goes on quest to help his people defeat the Athenians. At the start of your journey in Odyssey, which features the largest open world Ubisoft has ever created for an Assassin's Creed game, you can choose between a male (Alexios) or female (Kassandra) character. They both have similar paths in the overall narrative, but Ubisoft says there will be some unique experiences along the way for each. I picked Alexios simply because I liked his outfit better, and perhaps because I imagined that if I had been a Spartan myself thousands of years ago, I would've looked more like him.

The short section I played was a side quest set around 15-20 hours into the game, on the island of Delos. My character was leveled up to ensure I had the necessary armor, weapons and combat abilities to keep up with powerful enemies like Podarkes, the leader of Delos, who I had been tasked to murder in order to defeat his Athenian army. As with other titles in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Odyssey looks gorgeous, with life-like animations and environments, though there were boundaries to where I could go and what I could do during my demo. Still, from my brief time in Delos, I get the feeling that the rest of Odyssey's will be just as lively -- especially when you get into naval combat, which Ubisoft is putting a big emphasis on.

I only took a small boat in my quest, but whether you choose to play as Alexios or Kassandra, you'll be able to explore and fight on the beautiful, crystal clear waters of ancient Greece. Your ship is your home in Odyssey, as Ubisoft puts it, and you'll be able to customize it and recruit a crew to take on the Athenians and other mercenaries as part of your journey. I spent most of my time riding around in horses, unfortunately, so I'm looking forward to some ship battles in the future. But, regardless of how you get around in Odyssey, you'll have to be extra careful of the choices you make, as they'll influence the story of Alexios or Kassandra.