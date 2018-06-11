Be 'Star Fox' in the Switch version of Ubisoft's 'Starlink'

Ubisoft even brought out Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto to the stage, who was presented with the first working Arwing model for the game. All versions (including PS4 and Xbox One) come out October 16th, but again, our favorite starfigher-flying fox mercenary is only coming to the Switch edition. That will be sold with the Arwing model and several modular extras for $75.

