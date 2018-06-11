'Destiny 2: Forsaken' story trailer hints at a grim fate

Bungie was more than eager to show Destiny 2: Forsaken's gameplay changes, but what about the story? You're now getting a first glimpse at that too... and suffice it to say the story is weightier than you've seen in the add-ons. The clip shows a clearly beaten Cayde-6, everyone's favorite obnoxious Hunter Vanguard, as he's seemingly facing execution by an Awoken from The Reef (possibly the Queen's brother) and carted off to parts unknown. In other words, there are consequences in this storyline. You may have to wait until September to see more, but this is bound to whet your appetite if you're a fan of the shared-world shooter.