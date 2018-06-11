Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision
save
Save
share

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' story trailer hints at a grim fate

This isn't just a simple story add-on.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
48m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Activision

Bungie was more than eager to show Destiny 2: Forsaken's gameplay changes, but what about the story? You're now getting a first glimpse at that too... and suffice it to say the story is weightier than you've seen in the add-ons. The clip shows a clearly beaten Cayde-6, everyone's favorite obnoxious Hunter Vanguard, as he's seemingly facing execution by an Awoken from The Reef (possibly the Queen's brother) and carted off to parts unknown. In other words, there are consequences in this storyline. You may have to wait until September to see more, but this is bound to whet your appetite if you're a fan of the shared-world shooter.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr