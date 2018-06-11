Donkey Kong DLC for ‘Mario + Rabbids’ arrives June 26th

Donkey Kong will of course be a playable character, and a rather powerful one at that. He'll reportedly have the ability to pick up and throw most onscreen items including cover blocks, enemies and even allies. He'll also be armed with a "Bwananarang" for taking down multiple foes from long range and can perform a ground pound for dealing damage at close range. Players will be able to unlock the Kong content separately or grab it as part of Ubisoft's season pass.

