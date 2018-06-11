Show More Results

Image credit: FromSoftware
FromSoftware is making a PSVR game called ‘Deracine'

It's certainly different to 'Bloodborne.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago in Art
FromSoftware

When you think of FromSoftware, what comes to mind? Dark, grisly worlds and tense, strategic combat I imagine. Well, the developer is working on a new PlayStation VR game which seems to have none of those things. Déraciné is about a young girl in a boarding school who manages to summon a mysterious spirit and sets out to prove its existence while bonding with her fellow students. The so-called "story adventure" will be out later this year, and follows the announcement of cyber ninja adventure Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which is also being made by FromSoftware.

In this article: art, deracine, e32018, fromsoftware, gaming, sony
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

