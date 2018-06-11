'God of War' New Game+ makes for difficult parenting

Deep into the first intermission at the Sony PlayStation E3 event today in Los Angeles, Stu Shuman asked President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America Shawn Layden about the possibility of New Game+ for God of War. Layden made no bones about it: the mode is coming to the triple A exclusive title.
New Game+ is a mode added to big games that let you play through the titles again, typically unlocked after you finish the main game and with a much higher difficulty. You also tend to retain the skills and level ups you've earned through regular gameplay to give you a fighting chance. You can find New Game+ on other titles like Dishonored 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn. Layden said that the team would release more details on the PlayStation Blog soon.
Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!