Joseph Gordon-Levitt wants to put your art in 'Beyond Good and Evil 2'

Like other 'challenges' on HitRecord's site, the Beyond Good and Evil 2 campaign will have opportunities for creators of all stripes -- artists, writers, musicians and more -- to collaborate with each other on assets that could make it into the game. And, like other HitRecord projects, if your art is picked, you get paid and credited. The game's team will showcase some of this fan-created content at BGE Fest, the game's first community event happening in Montpelier, France this fall.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!