Listing hints that Netflix and YouTube are coming to Nintendo Switch 

Netflix and YouTube apparently coming to Switch, listed on Best Buy's Switch listinghttps://t.co/i8XK8LcpN5https://t.co/fqxOFxLuRn pic.twitter.com/wb7gVyQSEH — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 11, 2018

Redditor DevCakes posted a screenshot to the Nintendo Switch subreddit allegedly taken from its Best Buy listing, though that seems to have been removed from the product page already. Hopefully this was a botched reveal expected to be announced during Nintendo's E3 presentation, as some speculated in the Reddit thread. Or it could be an error -- a separate commenter pointed out that the icons and text exactly matches the multimedia features on Best Buy's PS4 listing. We'll know for sure on Tuesday at 12PM ET when the gaming titan's pre-recorded Nintendo Direct video goes up (which they've opted for yet again in place of live reveals on a stage).