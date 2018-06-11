'Resident Evil 2' remake is coming January 25th, 2019

The trailer showed off much-missed protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as well as glimpses of their respective antagonists, the trenchcoat-garbed Mr. X and heavily mutated William Birkin. Details are still scarce, but it seems the game is only coming out for PS4 and PS4 Pro.

*gulp* Back to Racoon City. #PlayStationE3 — Sony @ E3 2018 (@Sony) June 12, 2018

