Snap now sells its second-gen Spectacles on Amazon

You can choose between three (Onyx Moonlight, Sapphire Twilight and Ruby Daybreak) color schemes, and you can get your order quickly, since it's eligible for next-day shipping. The company said its price will remain the same for all regions, so that presumably means it will set you back US/CDN$150 or £150 no matter the currency exchange rates. According to Snap, selling the device exclusively through the Spectacles website at launch was one way "to better manage [its] supply and demand," which allowed it to widen its availability.

It remains to be seen if the company's strategy will pay off in the long run, and if people like the new version enough for Snap to move more than 150,00 units -- that's the number of first-gen devices Snap had sold by the end of 2017, according to CEO Evan Spiegel. The company has big plans for expansion, at least, and will soon make the second-gen Spectacles available through Amazon in European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain.