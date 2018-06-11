Show More Results

Image credit: Square Enix
Square Enix's new title 'The Quiet Man' embraces silence

There's very little to say.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
2h ago in AV
In between all the fantasy worlds in today's Square Enix presentation we also got a look at a decidedly realistic New York and some sweet fighting action thanks to what looks to be an entirely new franchise from the company: The Quiet Man. And no, it doesn't seem to be related to the classic 1952 film.

The short trailer didn't reveal much, showing us a young man walking the streets of Manhattan and promptly dispatching two thugs in an alley without saying a word, interspersed with the tag line "Silence Rings Loudest." The company is likening it to a film, not just because it'll include live action sequences in addition to CG animation, but also because it can be completed in one sitting, which suggests a movie-length playthrough time.

Though no release date was given, we'll find out more about this new "cinematic action experience" in August, and it's set for release on PS4 and Steam.

av, e3, e32018, gaming, squareenix, thequietman
By Kris Naudus @krisnaudus

Kris runs Engadget's awesome product database with an iron fist. She's also written stuff for Anime Insider and Anime News Network, as well as a lengthy stint editing Pokémon things for The Pokémon Company. She still plays the games and seriously can't believe there are 807 Pokémon now.

