Square Enix's new title 'The Quiet Man' embraces silence

In between all the fantasy worlds in today's Square Enix presentation we also got a look at a decidedly realistic New York and some sweet fighting action thanks to what looks to be an entirely new franchise from the company: The Quiet Man. And no, it doesn't seem to be related to the classic 1952 film.
The short trailer didn't reveal much, showing us a young man walking the streets of Manhattan and promptly dispatching two thugs in an alley without saying a word, interspersed with the tag line "Silence Rings Loudest." The company is likening it to a film, not just because it'll include live action sequences in addition to CG animation, but also because it can be completed in one sitting, which suggests a movie-length playthrough time.
Though no release date was given, we'll find out more about this new "cinematic action experience" in August, and it's set for release on PS4 and Steam.