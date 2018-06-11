Show More Results

Image credit: Ubisoft
'The Division 2' will have the raids 'Destiny 2' doesn't

Ubisoft used its E3 press conference to focus on end-game content.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Destiny 2 right now is its lack of raids. Ubisoft knows this, which is why it proudly announced today that The Division 2 will have eight-player raids next year. What's more, all the game's year one expansions, which will be broken down into three separate chapters, won't cost players a cent. Destiny and The Division, of course, are two separate franchises with different worlds and gameplay loops. But they're both competing in the same lucrative and ferociously competitive 'games as a service' market. Ubisoft, clearly, is hoping to pull some disillusioned players away from Bungie's sci-fi shooter in 2019.

That's not all, though. The publisher used its E3 press conference to detail three character classes, or specializations, that will be available at the end of the core campaign. These are called sharpshooter, demolitionist, and survivalist. They come with different signature weapons -- a crossbow, grenade launcher or sniper rifle -- and will gradually grant you unique tools and abilities, including "exclusive" versions of skills. If you're not interested in the end-game content, though, fear not: Ubisoft also showed a cinematic trailer that detailed its apocalyptic take on Washington, DC. The game, if you need a reminder, will be out on March 15th, 2019.

