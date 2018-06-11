'The Division 2' will have the raids 'Destiny 2' doesn't

That's not all, though. The publisher used its E3 press conference to detail three character classes, or specializations, that will be available at the end of the core campaign. These are called sharpshooter, demolitionist, and survivalist. They come with different signature weapons -- a crossbow, grenade launcher or sniper rifle -- and will gradually grant you unique tools and abilities, including "exclusive" versions of skills. If you're not interested in the end-game content, though, fear not: Ubisoft also showed a cinematic trailer that detailed its apocalyptic take on Washington, DC. The game, if you need a reminder, will be out on March 15th, 2019.

