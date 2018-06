Engadget is trying something a bit new this year for E3: live commentary for Ubisoft and Sony's press conferences. Because, really, we all need a break from over-hyped PR jargon. At Ubisoft's media event, which kicks off at 4PM Eastern, we expect to hear more about Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Division 2, which debuted during Microsoft's E3 event yesterday.

