The 'Astroneer' universe is set to expand in December

And that's not all. The announcement at E3 included details on post 1.0 content, too. The team is aiming to integrate complete crossplay via dedicated servers, so all players on all platforms (Xbox, Windows 10 and Steam) will be able to play together. And even though Astroneer is essentially a sandbox game, the team also working on goal oriented gameplay, based on player feedback. More details on these extra features will be announced in the coming months.

