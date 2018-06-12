AT&T opens its public safety network to volunteer first responders

You can sign up in both stores and online.

As before, AT&T"s network (and Verizon's, for that matter) is all about ensuring that firefighters, paramedics and police can communicate at times when regular cellular networks are bogged down. This latest move could be crucial to fulfilling that goal. AT&T pointed out that 70 percent of American firefighters are volunteers who would otherwise be shut out of FirstNet. If these responders didn't have an individual sign-up option, most of them would be at an inherent disadvantage at the very moment when they need a guaranteed connection.