'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is coming to the Switch this year

YOU'VE BEEN ASKING FOR IT! HERE...IT...IS! #DRAGONBALLFighterZ on the #NintendoSwitch is coming in 2018! pic.twitter.com/KR7gplRXft — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 12, 2018

Depending on when it actually comes out, the game may have to battle for attention as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate got a more precise date of December 7th, 2018. But given that Dragon Ball FighterZ has already been adopted by the pro fighting community (it's been added to the EVO 2018 lineup), the title will surely stick around for Nintendo console owners to get in on the action. While Bandai Namco assured you can play it with a lone Joy Con, the company also confirmed it will support the Switch Pro Controller, which is a blessing for hardcore and competitive players. (Or anyone who likes comfort, really.)

Follow all the latest news from E3 2018 here!