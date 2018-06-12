Facebook will stream some Big3 basketball games this season

The Big3 league, co-founded by Ice Cube, launched last year and features three-on-three matchups of teams populated mostly by retired NBA players. The games are played on a half-court, four-pointers are allowed and the game goes until a team reaches 50 points and leads by at least two.

Season two kicks off on June 22nd and the first Facebook-streamed game will pit the 3 Headed Monsters against the Ghost Ballers. Following that will be three games between the Killer 3s and 3's Company, between Power and the Ball Hogs, and between Trilogy and Tri-State, all of which will air on FS1. Along with one game per week, Facebook will also stream recaps of every Big3 game as well as highlight packages.