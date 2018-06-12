'Fire Emblem Three Houses' brings the strategy RPG to Switch

Fire Emblem's long-awaited arrival on Nintendo Switch is edging closer. During its E3 press conference, the house of Mario finally unveiled Three Houses, a game built from the ground up for its portable-console hybrid. As you might expect, the experience is a graphical upgrade over Fire Emblem Awakening, Fates (Birthright and Conquest) and Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, which all came out on the Nintendo 3DS. A brief trailer showed a top-down overview for moving troops, followed by some cinematic close-ups for deadly attacks and special abilities. There was also a bevy of anime cut scenes hinting at the larger story that will weave each mission together. The game has been delayed, though, from later this year to spring 2019.