Image credit: Explosm
Get ready for a 'Cyanide & Happiness' battle royale game

Face the end of the world with a 'Worms'-grade arsenal of weapons.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Things are already pretty dark in the Cyanide & Happiness universe, but throw a post-rapture apocalypse into the mix and you've got straight-up carnage. That's the backdrop of Rapture Rejects, a top town isometric last-man-standing game set in the (crumbling) world of everyone's favourite bleak comic strip. It's essentially a mash-up of Battle Royale and Worms, with no boring military stuff and plenty of bizarre weapons, plus Cyanide & Happiness' imitable brand of OTT animated violence. And also Satan. You can sign up for alpha, which is happening this summer, now.

