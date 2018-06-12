'Ghost of Tsushima' shows off gorgeous, brutal combat

Combat look to borrow from the Batman Arkham games, with you switching between targets, in rhythm on the fly. Until you start a one-on-one fight. Then the camera shifts to a 2D plane of sorts, and the combat is much more deliberately paced. And well, that's the extent of what was shown off in PlayStation's E3 tent.

Sony first showed the game off way back in October of last year, with naught but a trailer. Developer Sucker Punch has previously worked on the Infamous series, with the last entry, Second Son and its expansion First Light coming out in 2014. Tsushima is a markedly different game for the studio, which has previously focused on superheroes and the living, breathing open-worlds they inhabit. Its latest project looks a bit more moody, but nonetheless extremely exciting.

