'Hitman 2' Miami trailer shows murder with scissors and fish

The level, one of seven, takes place in sunny Miami during some kind of motorsports race. On top of getting a wide choice of weapons, you'll be able to disguise yourself as a security guard, cop, first aid attendant, pit worker, mechanic and even a mascot to pull off your murderous mission. You can also slay with guns, either up close with a pistol or by sniping a driver right off the track. There are over 2,000 non-player characters (NPCs) on the Miami level alone.

Hitman 2 seems to have captured the inventive sandbox slaughter of the original, letting you play dress-up and hired killer at the same time. It arrives on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on November 13th, 2018, and if you pre-order it early, you'll get to try out the Sniper Assassin mode for free.