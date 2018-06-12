Intel plans to release its first discrete GPU in 2020

After Intel nabbed Raja Koduri last year from AMD, where he led Radeon development, it was only a matter of time until it entered the high-end GPU arena. That confirmation came in a short tweet today: Intel plans to release its first discrete GPU -- one that isn't integrated into a CPU like its current graphics -- in 2020.

In a meeting with analysts last week, Intel executive Navin Shenoy noted that it's exploring both server and client (gaming and professional graphics) offerings, according to Ryan Shrout. There's no telling which market Intel is targeting first, but either way, both NVIDIA and AMD should take notice.