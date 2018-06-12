MTV is making a live-action ‘Aeon Flux’ reboot

Aeon Flux takes place in the future, at a time when only two cities have survived a global disaster. Aeon, an assassin from the state of Monica, is tasked with infiltrating the rival state of Bregna, which is run by her enemy and sometimes lover Trevor Goodchild.

The Hollywood Reporter says the live-action reboot will be written and produced by Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis. Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd, who was also attached to the 2005 film, will produce the Aeon Flux reboot as well.