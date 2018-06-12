Netflix will keep streaming Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

Netflix's deal to carry Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown in the US was due to expire on June 16th, and that was understandably distressing if you wanted to pay tribute to the late chef by streaming his last series. You won't have to rush through them after today, however. The service has extended its arrangement to keep Bourdain's food and travel show available in the US "for months to come." The firm hasn't named a new expiry date, but you now have the freedom to watch at a more relaxed pace.
The company has a strong financial incentive to do this, of course. Why pull a show whose viewership is surging? At the same time, it's hard to imagine Netflix simply letting the Parts Unknown deal lapse in light of Bourdain's death. If it didn't land a new agreement, it risked outrage from viewers wanting to reminisce about the cultural icon.
Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we've extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.— Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018