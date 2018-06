We already knew that the Switch's Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Evee! would land alongside the Poké Ball Plus, but Nintendo is now trying to sweeten the deal. Each optional accessory will land with the mythical Pokémon Mew inside. Overpowered from the start? Well, that would depend on the stats, but a psychic Pokémon from the outset sounds great. The game (and peripheral) both land on November 16th.

