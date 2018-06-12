'Super Mario Party' is ready to ruin your friendships October 5th

The mini-game collection also will feature competitive card games, baseball and plenty of other activities to destroy your friendships. It's been a bit since there was a console version of Mario Party. Nintendo ran the franchise into the ground during the Gamecube era, releasing four games in as many years to middling results. The last home console version was Mario Party 10 for the Wii U in 2015. Since then, there have been a number of portable versions for 3DS.

