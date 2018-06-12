Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' will support GameCube controllers

Unclear if they'll start producing first-party versions.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
Nintendo

The full reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch capped off Nintendo's pre-recorded Direct presentation for E3. The first teaser for the game dropped back in March, a year after the new console released. While fans have been pumped for the next game in the venerable franchise, so has the pro community -- and their prayers have been answered, as the game will support the much-preferred GameCube controller.

Compatibility is great, but whether Nintendo plans to release another new edition of the vaunted controller is another story. They had a brief run when Super Smash Bros Wii U came out, but fresh gamepads from that era go for $150 on Amazon. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, 2018.

