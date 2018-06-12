Show More Results

Watch Nintendo's E3 presentation in under 9 minutes

The Switch is getting a new 'Mario Party,' 'Fortnite' and 'Super Smash Bros.'
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
1h ago in AV
As is tradition, Nintendo didn't take the stage at E3 and opted instead to show a pre-recorded Direct video, which showed plenty of teased and some never-before-seen Switch games. The presentation kicked off with a peek at the mech game Daemon X Machina, followed by looks at Super Mario Party, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fortnite (which launches on the console today), Overcooked 2, Hollow Knight, Octopath Traveler and plenty more. The second half was entirely given over to an in-depth look at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which will have every character that previously appeared in the franchise (and more! Today's reveals: Inkling and Ridley). Phew! But don't worry about information overload -- just watch our video to see the best of what Nintendo showed off today in less than nine minutes.

