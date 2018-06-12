YouTube's World Cup coverage includes near-live highlights in Spanish

Telemundo is also collaborating with NBCUniversal's Digital Lab on an original YouTube series, Somos Mundial (We Are the World) to cover the stories behind the Latin American teams' journey to the Cup.

The Google-backed coverage comes on top of Telemundo's in-house tech, including the option to watch every World Cup game in VR, a custom emoji keyboard for the network's En Vivo app and real-time "musical GIFs" that help you show solidarity with your team. This isn't as ideal as offering live games through YouTube (the closest you get is YouTube TV), but you won't be hurting for other options if Spanish is your mother tongue.