Major UK electrical retailer Dixons Carphone confirms it was hacked

One of Europe's largest electrical retailers has been the subject of a cyber attack that's compromised more than 5.9 million card records. Dixons Carphone, the owner of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores, says that most of these cards have chip and pin protection, and PINs have not been disclosed as they're not kept with card records. However, some 105,000 cards were from non-EU countries and do not have the chip and pin feature.
In the course of the company's investigation, it also found that 1.2 million records containing non-financial personal data, such as names and addresses, had also been accessed, although it's not clear what part of the company this information relates to.
In a statement, the company said that it has "no evidence to date of any fraudulent use of the data as a result of these incidents," and that the attack has been stopped thanks to additional security measures. However, Dixons Carphone CEO Alex Baldock admitted that the company had "fallen short" with the protection of its data. For the UK's biggest tech retailer outside of Amazon, that's a worrying acknowledgement.