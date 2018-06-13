Amazon makes it easy to share the Alexa skills you create

Now, if you want to share that list of dad jokes with your dad on Father's Day or send your flashcards to everyone in your study group, you can do so through email, text, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest. Just head over to the Skills You've Made page, select the skill you want to share and then click the Share With Others link under the Skill Actions section. You can then choose how you want to share the skill. Later, if you decide you want to keep the skill to yourself, you can revoke others' access.

If you're on the receiving end of a skill, you'll get a notification with a link. Click it and you'll be taken to a detail page in Skill Blueprints where you can read about it and decide whether to enable it. You can also disable it whenever you like through the Alexa App.

You can read more about Alexa Skill Blueprints and how to share them here.

Image: Amazon