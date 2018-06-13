China’s Didi restricts some rides to same-sex drivers

The hours of operation will now be from 5AM to 12AM, but from 5AM to 6AM and 10PM to 12AM, drivers can only pick up passengers of their own sex. Additionally, Didi is also reportedly planning to test an "escort mode" later this month that will let passengers share their route with their emergency contacts.

Didi Chuxing, a Chinese firm, recently began making moves into North America. It started recruiting drivers in Mexico this April and received a permit last month to test its self-driving cars in California.