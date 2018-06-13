'Grim Fandango Remastered' and 'Broken Age' are headed to Switch

We are excited to say that we're working on bringing Grim Fandango Remastered and Broken Age to Nintendo Switch! #e32018 pic.twitter.com/R26Whl58bh — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 13, 2018

The announcement came alongside a night of performances commemorating Grim Fandango's 20th anniversary. The original voice cast assembled for a live reading of a slice of the game's script backed by music from the title's soundtrack composer Peter McConnell and Clint Bajakian. The night had another guest: Jack Black, who had lent voices to Double Fine games Brutal Legend and Broken Age, showed up to add to the cast. Watch the full event below:

