'Grim Fandango Remastered' and 'Broken Age' are headed to Switch

Two point-and-click titles from Tim Schafer's studio Double Fine Productions will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The first, Grim Fandango Remastered, is a revised version of the classic title for modern platforms that came out in 2015, while the two-part Broken Age marked Schafer's triumphant return to adventure games. Double Fine didn't announce when either would come to the Switch.
We are excited to say that we're working on bringing Grim Fandango Remastered and Broken Age to Nintendo Switch! #e32018 pic.twitter.com/R26Whl58bh— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) June 13, 2018
The announcement came alongside a night of performances commemorating Grim Fandango's 20th anniversary. The original voice cast assembled for a live reading of a slice of the game's script backed by music from the title's soundtrack composer Peter McConnell and Clint Bajakian. The night had another guest: Jack Black, who had lent voices to Double Fine games Brutal Legend and Broken Age, showed up to add to the cast. Watch the full event below:
