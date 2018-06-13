Musical.ly drops its stand-alone live streaming app

The transition has been somewhat abrupt -- users didn't get much of a heads-up before Musical.ly disabled its stand-alone live client, and the core app's feature is only being rolled out in stages.

Despite the hiccups, Musical.ly is adamant that it's devoted to livestreaming. It noted that most live viewers were already watching in the Musical.ly app -- this is just consolidating effort, it argued. Of course, this is also coming mere days after Facebook introduced its own lip sync app, threatening Musical.ly's business. If it didn't focus all of its energy into its main app, it risked being overshadowed and facing a fate similar to Snapchat's.