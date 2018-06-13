Plex's grid guide gives cord cutters a traditional TV look

Currently available on the web for Plex Pass subscribers, the new guide option naturally allows for filtering by day, time or just HD channels. Meanwhile, a box art-filled Discover section highlights the best of what is on or coming up, and can flip over to make suggestions across types of content like movies, news, sports or genres of TV shows. According to Plex, the new/old guide will come to other platforms eventually, so if you like to just sit back and see a spreadsheet listing of what's coming on, your wishes will soon be answered.