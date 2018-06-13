Twitter promises a fix for its age-limit account lockouts

The social network must have realized after hearing loads of complaints and protests that a lot of affected users aren't in their tweens anymore. Some simply used a random day or the date of their account creation as their birthdays, and the website had no way to know they're actually older teens or adults. Twitter chief Jack Dorsey tweeted that the platform "created some confusion here [and] are working to remedy" it.

While there's a huge chance that those truly older than 13 can access their accounts again, they might still lose a huge chunk of their history. Since anybody younger than 13 is prohibited from tweeting, the fix Twitter is working on includes a technical solution that would allow it to delete all tweets made from the time the user was below the acceptable age limit. While the company didn't mention how people can prevent that from happening in case they were never actually below the age limit, it said it's "reaching out to people impacted with options to unlock their account" over the coming week.