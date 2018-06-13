Twitter makes Moments vertical like every other timeline

US Moments will also start featuring multiple timelines. Twitter has been playing around with this design in some of its sports Moments, but going forward, some Moments featuring news and events will have a recap timeline as well as a timeline of the latest updates and commentary. Any live video that might be available will also be included at the top of a Moment, a feature that will be especially useful as the World Cup gets going. "We're giving you one place where you can catch up with all of this," Joanna Geary, Twitter's director of curation, told Engadget. "It's a great place to experience the live video at the top of the page, and we'll be making sure that if there's anything relevant to that event going on in live video, you'll be able to see it."

Geary says this is being done so that users can more easily get caught up on an event and then quickly jump into the ongoing conversation about it. "Say, if you were looking at the cup of something, at a soccer game, we didn't make it that easy for you to come out of that Moment into the live conversation to see where it's going," she said. "That's one of the things that we've changed and that we're changing, so that you can have both the live conversation and that Moments recap in the same place. Once you're up to speed, you can get straight into seeing what everyone else is saying about this."

In 2016, Twitter began letting anyone create a Moment and it says more than 1,000 are now created every week in 16 markets and five languages. The company is also rolling out some changes that will make it easier for users to keep up with particular topics and events. You can read more about those updates here.