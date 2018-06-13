Volvo borrows cachet and power from its Polestar EV brand

It also gets new lightweight wheels and Brembo mono-block brake calipers that improve heat tolerance while reducing it at the same time. There are, of course, some aesthetic upgrades. The calipers are painted in Polestar yellow, and the emblems, black chrome exhaust pipes and golden seat belts will let others know your Volvo is special, much as the M-badge and AMG symbols do for BMW and Mercedes.

All Polestar Engineered Volvos are T8 models with twin electric and gasoline hybrid motors. The XC60, for one, has an electric-only range of 18 miles, good enough for tooling around town or to work. The BMW 3 series-fighting S60 will be unveiled in exactly one week (pricing isn't known yet), but Volvo showed off a few closeup teaser images in the gallery above.