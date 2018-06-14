Amazon grabs streaming rights for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Amazon Prime's video-on-demand service just unlocked a musical milestone: it will be airing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's induction ceremony for the first time ever. HBO has been the Hall of Fame's conventional broadcasting home, but from July 1st, devotees will be able to watch the event in over 30 countries and eight languages on any device supported by Amazon's streaming service.
To celebrate the inauguration, Amazon Music has compiled a playlist which includes tracks from this year's inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and soul pioneer Nina Simone. 2018 marks the 33rd annual broadcast of the induction ceremony, which originally took place on April 14th at Cleveland's Public Auditorium.
Amazon has been taking strides to diversify its programming as of late. Just last week, the company announced it had acquired the rights to stream the English Premier League starting in 2019. In addition to expanding its sporting coverage, Amazon also picked up Jordan Peele's nazi-hunter series The Hunt and greenlit his docuseries on Lorena Bobbit.