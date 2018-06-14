Amazon grabs streaming rights for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

To celebrate the inauguration, Amazon Music has compiled a playlist which includes tracks from this year's inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and soul pioneer Nina Simone. 2018 marks the 33rd annual broadcast of the induction ceremony, which originally took place on April 14th at Cleveland's Public Auditorium.

Amazon has been taking strides to diversify its programming as of late. Just last week, the company announced it had acquired the rights to stream the English Premier League starting in 2019. In addition to expanding its sporting coverage, Amazon also picked up Jordan Peele's nazi-hunter series The Hunt and greenlit his docuseries on Lorena Bobbit.